NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Schedule, date, time, events, TV channel

It seems like the season just started, but NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching. The annual celebration of the game’s best players, dunkers and shooters is always one of the highlights of the NBA season.

Since there are a lot of events jam-packed into one weekend, we’ve put together a schedule to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Here is the complete schedule events for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:

*All times Eastern (ET)

Friday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m. - BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice (NBA TV)

12 p.m. - All-Star media availability (NBA TV)

7 p.m. - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. - BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)

Saturday, Feb. 18

11 a.m. - Hall of Fame Announcement

12 p.m. - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

2:30 p.m. - NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire (NBA TV)

7 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver media availability (NBA TV)

8 p.m. - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)

JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)

Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. - NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. - 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT)