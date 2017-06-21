Griffin reportedly left trade plans behind for Cavs to get Paul George or Jimmy Butler

David Griffin will not be returning to the Cavaliers following the end of his contract. He wanted more money than what the Cavaliers were willing to give him and, with his contract coming to an end, the two sides decided it was best if they separated.

Griffin, however, didn't do what many would do in this situation and leave the Cavs in a pinch during this hectic offseason period. He stayed a pro to the very end and left behind plans for his predecessor on what he was working on -- a way to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler from a trade. Per Cleveland.com

"Former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin left for his successors potential trades to bring either Chicago's Jimmy Butler or Indiana's Paul George to the team, sources told cleveland.com, and one or more deals Griffin constructed could happen without him."

Griffin has been working the phones to get Cleveland in talks for George or Butler since the season ended, and while he may be gone the Cavaliers aren't out of it yet. They're still talking with the Bulls and Pacers as they seek out a third team to get them the assets the want.

Griffin truly is a total pro that has earned the respect he has across the league. He had no reason to leave behind his work for an organization that wasn't going to keep him, but that's not his style.