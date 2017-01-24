Here's the story behind why Steph Curry wore No. 20 and not No. 30 in high school

Curry was a string bean in high school

Although Stephen Curry can deadlift 400 pounds, no one will ever confuse the talented point guard with LeBron James or Russell Westbrook. Curry's slight, yet athletic build makes him seem like an Average Joe compared to the massive frames of James and Westbrook. So it shouldn't be surprising that the Warriors star was quite skinny in high school.

In fact, Curry was so slim in high school that he couldn't wear his now uber-popular No. 30 jersey. Instead, Curry had to wear No. 20.

This factoid about Curry's high school playing career was revealed during the Warriors star's jersey retirement at Charlotte Christian on Tuesday.

highschoolsteph.jpg

Curry wanted to wear No. 30 in high school because that's the number his father Dell Curry, wore throughout his NBA career. Thankfully for him, Davidson and the Warriors have a more robust equipment program so Curry has been able to wear No. 30 in honor of his father well after his high school days.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories