Here's the story behind why Steph Curry wore No. 20 and not No. 30 in high school

Although Stephen Curry can deadlift 400 pounds, no one will ever confuse the talented point guard with LeBron James or Russell Westbrook. Curry's slight, yet athletic build makes him seem like an Average Joe compared to the massive frames of James and Westbrook. So it shouldn't be surprising that the Warriors star was quite skinny in high school.

In fact, Curry was so slim in high school that he couldn't wear his now uber-popular No. 30 jersey. Instead, Curry had to wear No. 20.

Stephen Curry reveals he wore No. 20 in HS ball at Charlotte Christian because he wasn't bulky enough to fill out the school's XL No. 30. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 24, 2017 Curry wore No. 20 in HS because his preferred No. 30 was too big. Admitted that, in retrospect, it's kind of fitting. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 24, 2017

This factoid about Curry's high school playing career was revealed during the Warriors star's jersey retirement at Charlotte Christian on Tuesday.

Congrats @StephenCurry30 on having your high school jersey retired 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wYZNhXvDkI — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) January 25, 2017

Curry wanted to wear No. 30 in high school because that's the number his father Dell Curry, wore throughout his NBA career. Thankfully for him, Davidson and the Warriors have a more robust equipment program so Curry has been able to wear No. 30 in honor of his father well after his high school days.