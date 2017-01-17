Here's what Melo reportedly told Knicks' Phil Jackson in their 'contentious' meeting

UPDATE: Carmelo Anthony has told Phil Jackson that he would like to remain with the team, according to the New York Daily News' Frank Isola.

Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony had a meeting on Tuesday, and the New York Knicks president asked the star forward whether or not he wants to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Anthony reportedly had to ask twice to get Jackson to talk to him, and he publicly expressed his frustration about Jackson's friend, Charley Rosen, writing that Anthony has "outlived his usefulness in New York."

There is no word yet on what Anthony told Jackson or how long their conversation lasted, but it was reportedly "far more contentious than previous sit downs between Jackson and Anthony." According to ESPN, the last time they talked before this, regarding Jackson criticizing Anthony on CBS Sports Network, it only lasted "a few moments."

Carmelo Anthony apparently wants to remain a Knick. USATSI

Jackson became president of the Knicks in March 2014, with the team floundering after winning 54 games the previous season. Months later, Anthony re-signed with the team on a contract that runs until 2018-19, with a player option on the final season. That contract includes a no-trade clause. Since Jackson arrived, New York has made little progress toward making the playoffs again, despite the front office turning over the entire roster aside from Anthony.

On Sunday, Anthony told reporters that he hadn't thought about waiving his no-trade clause. On Monday, following the Knicks' 11th loss in 13 games, he said he didn't have to prove his loyalty to the organization to anybody.

"I think I've proven that," Anthony said, via ESPN's Ian Begley. "I don't have to speak on that. I think I've proven that over the years, day in and day out. Regardless of what's going on that's surrounding this team, any talk, anything I've still showed that me being here, coming to work, being professional, got to answer your guys' questions every day, got to deal with you all, I still remain positive about that. I don't think I have to prove that to anybody."

The big question, then, is not whether or not Anthony wants to stay. It's really two questions: Does Jackson want Anthony to stay? And if not, does Anthony want to remain on a team where he's not wanted?

Anthony is in an awkward position in New York. He decided to re-sign there despite having better options if his only goal was to win a championship. He put his trust in Jackson to improve the team quickly and, thus far, Jackson has not delivered. He's 32 years old, and not only is he far away from competing for titles, he's surrounded by teammates who don't disguise his weaknesses. The Knicks have been slightly better with him on the bench rather than on the court this season.

With all of that in mind, parting ways might seem to make the most sense, especially as it would allow Jackson to rebuild in earnest with Kristaps Porzingis as the franchise player. It's extremely difficult to find a trade scenario that makes sense, though, and Anthony had pictured himself retiring in New York. If he feels like he's being run out of town, then he might have to start thinking about other paths his career can take.