How to watch Warriors vs. Mavs: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

The Golden State Warriors will welcome back Harrison Barnes and Andrew Bogut to Oracle Arena for the second time Friday. That first reunion didn't go that swimmingly for Barnes and Bogut as the Warriors whipped the Dallas Mavericks 116-96 on Nov. 9.

How to watch

When: Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Dallas Mavericks

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-18.5)

What to watch for

Golden State's improving defense: Led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green and aided by Kevin Durant as a legitimate rim protector, the Warriors are now one of the league's top defenses. Golden State is first overall in steals per game (9.5), blocks per game (6.3), opponent field goal percentage (42.9 percent) and opponent 3-point percentage (32.7 percent). The Warriors are also second in the league in defensive rating (101.0 points per 100 possessions) and defensive rebounds (36.2). Not good news for the Mavs, who have the 23rd-ranked offense and are playing on the second of a road back-to-back.

This could get ugly quick: Weary Dallas must guard against a quick start by the Warriors. This will be the seventh time Dallas is playing on the second night of a back-to-back and in those instances, Dallas has lost six times by an average of 14.5 points. Not only that, but the Mavs likely will be without J.J. Barea (Achilles). Bogut may skip the game because it's the second of a back to back, and Dirk Nowtizki missed Thursday's game because of illness and his status is unclear. That means Dallas will be playing a lot of their young guys like Dorian Finney-Smith.

Key matchup

Stephen Curry vs. Seth Curry: OK, this likely isn't a true key matchup but the sibling rivalry (which really doesn't exist) is the most entertaining one we got. Steph Curry had the better game the first time around, going for 24 points and six assists. Seth Curry struggled with shot and had 10 points and nine assists.

PICK: Warriors (-18.5). As mentioned above, Dallas is brutal on the second night of back-to-backs, so picking Golden State is easy.