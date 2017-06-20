NBA Free Agency: Raptors GM says Kyle Lowry indicated 'he wants to come back'
Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract in order to become a free agent this summer
With the Celtics sending the No. 1 pick to the Sixers, Paul George telling the Pacers he won't be coming back in 2018, and all of the other rumors swirling around in the past few days, it would understandable if you missed the Kyle Lowry report, which said he is apparently unhappy with the Raptors, and won't be returning next season.
Lowry himself disputed that report just hours after it came out late Monday night, however.
Then, on Tuesday morning, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri also refuted any report that Lowry is unhappy with the Raptors, saying that Lowry "wants to come back," and that he believes the point guard has bought in.
A few days after the Raptors were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cavaliers, Lowry decided to opt out of the final year of his contract in order to become a free agent, and said "I just want a ring."
It's hard to argue with a team's GM saying that a player has told them they want to return, but people can always change their mind, and free agency is yet to technically begin. Lowry may very well end up back in Toronto next season, but even with Ujiri's confidence, this saga is far from over.
