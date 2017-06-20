NBA Free Agency: Raptors GM says Kyle Lowry indicated 'he wants to come back'

With the Celtics sending the No. 1 pick to the Sixers, Paul George telling the Pacers he won't be coming back in 2018, and all of the other rumors swirling around in the past few days, it would understandable if you missed the Kyle Lowry report, which said he is apparently unhappy with the Raptors, and won't be returning next season.

Lowry himself disputed that report just hours after it came out late Monday night, however.

I dont do this ever but :

Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017

Then, on Tuesday morning, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri also refuted any report that Lowry is unhappy with the Raptors, saying that Lowry "wants to come back," and that he believes the point guard has bought in.

Ujiri on Lowry-"He says he wants to come back... This is rumour season... I know what Kyle has told me. I can only believe what he tells me" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 20, 2017

Lowry had been working out in Toronto until recently. He took many of his teammates to do Pilates last week. Masai believes he's bought in — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 20, 2017

A few days after the Raptors were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cavaliers, Lowry decided to opt out of the final year of his contract in order to become a free agent, and said "I just want a ring."

It's hard to argue with a team's GM saying that a player has told them they want to return, but people can always change their mind, and free agency is yet to technically begin. Lowry may very well end up back in Toronto next season, but even with Ujiri's confidence, this saga is far from over.