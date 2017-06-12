NBA Free Agency: Rudy Gay reportedly opts out of contract, becomes free agent
The forward will test the free-agent market
Rudy Gay is taking a gamble on himself. After rupturing his Achilles tendon in January and missing the rest of the season, Gay has reportedly opted out of his $14.3 million player option with the Sacramento Kings and has officially become an unrestricted free agent.
Gay, who has averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in his 11 NBA seasons, clearly feels he will be healthy enough to prove to teams that he's worth more than the $14.3 million salary he could have taken this season with the Kings.
If healthy, Gay is a scorer more than capable of putting up 20-plus points in any given night. Our Matt Moore lists the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat as potential fits for Gay, who will be 31 years old by the time the season starts.
Gay has made the playoffs just once in his career, in the 2011-12 season with the Grizzlies, where he started his career. He had a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the Kings during the 2013-14 season.
