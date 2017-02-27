Russell Westbrook's odds of averaging a triple-double this season are insanely high
Russ reportedly has an 81 percent chance to accomplish the extremely rare feat
Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, but people who’ve been following the NBA closely for a long time probably won’t let themselves believe that he’ll actually average a triple-double for an entire season. He just can’t, right?
Well, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, the odds tilting massively in Westbrook’s favor. Per Marc Stein’s tweet, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard now has an 81 percent chance to join Oscar Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire NBA season.
That’s not a good chance -- that’s a phenomenal chance. If you told me I had an 81 percent chance of winning the lottery, I’m immediately Googling “how to buy a yacht.”
It’s not a weak 11-10-10 triple-double either. Westbrook is averaging an absurd 31 points to go along with his 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game. He posted a 41-11-11 (including the massive dunk featured in the video above) in Sunday night’s win over the Pelicans, just one game after putting up a ridiculous 17-17-18 against the Lakers.
Robertson was no slouch himself -- he averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists for the Cincinnati Royals in 1961-62 -- but the pace of play was much faster back then leading teams to score a lot more points. The Royals averaged 123.1 points during that season, while Westbrook’s Thunder are currently averaging 106.2.
When you take away those 17 points per game, it’s pretty remarkable that Westbrook is even approaching the numbers put up by Robertson.
Westbrook, currently with 29 triple-doubles, is also chasing Robertson’s single-season record of 41, also set during the 1961-62 season.
Even though he’s continually said he doesn’t care about triple-doubles, you’d have to think that if Westbrook is close to either or both records toward the end of the season, he’s going to do everything in his power to make it happen.
