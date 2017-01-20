Snubbed as an All-Star starter, Russell Westbrook is about to go nuclear

Now you've all done it. You went and delivered the most ridiculous snub in All-Star Game history at the expense of Russell Westbrook. You think his whole angry-force-of-nature thing was intense when it was about Kevin Durant skipping town? Just wait. It's about to go nuclear.

I'm talking to you, fans. We (the media) didn't do this. They (the players) knew better. The press and the pros rightfully voted for a Western Conference backcourt of James Harden and Westbrook, relegating Steph Curry to where he belonged: The bench.

Because the most obvious answer in All-Star Game memory was just that. Obvious beyond debate. Harden. Westbrook. Starters. The end.

But all those fan votes pushed Curry, the reigning MVP and a basketball phenom in his own right, ahead of the Thunder guard. That same Thunder guard who nurses grievances (real and imagined) on a Jordan-like level. That same Thunder guard who's averaging a triple-double --30.6 points per game, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game -- over the course of the entire season.

What were you thinking?

Only one player has ever averaged a triple-double for an entire season, the Big O in 1961-62. And in Westbrook's case, those 30.6 points per game are the best in the NBA. He's the leading scorer, he's making history, he's single-handedly trying to make right for Oklahoma City, which is a legit playoff team at present for one reason and one reason only.

Russell Westbrook.

And you snubbed him, and all that greatness, to the benefit of Steph Curry?

Watch out.

I can't imagine what level of rage is going to be firing inside Westbrook in the days, weeks, months ahead. Durant skipped town and Westbrook became a nightly basketball wrecking ball -- tearing down teams with scoring, assists, ball movement, rebounds, huge shots, and a ferocious obsession that has the Thunder at 25-9 despite having its heart ripped out in the offseason.

Westbrook, like LeBron James, has long been annoyed by the love, adulation and praise that has been heaped on Curry the past two seasons. A lot of players have, which is one reason they voted Curry lower than the two guards who deserved that All-Star Game starting spots. It's not hard to have a conversation with a current or former NBA player and have it slide into off-the-record talk that Curry, great and all, gets too much love.

I'd usually disagree with them but this year, in relation to Westbrook, there's no argument to be made.

Well, that love for Curry, although well-deserved, is about to have real consequences for every team that has the misfortune of facing Westbrook going forward.

The NBA is currently hosting a two-man race for the league's Most Valuable Player, and what comes next could tip the scales in Westbrook's favor. While I think Harden has a slight edge right now, it's slight. So slight that Westbrook -- who's comfortable enough with anger and resentment from slights that he just promised Zaza Pachulia he's going to "get his ass back" -- may not have needed the extra fuel to win that award. He did, after all, finish first in the media's ASG voting, and we select the winner of the MVP award.

Every player at this level is competitive, and all have pride. But if there was a hate hall of fame dedicated to players who turned slights real and imagined into excellence, a select few would be first-balloters.

Guys like Jordan. Kobe.

And, absolutely, Russell Westbrook.

Thwarting his rightful place as an ASG starter is mind boggling.

And dumb. So very, very dumb.

So prepare for bedlam. Prepare for a version of angry-Jordan or angry-Kobe if those guys were disrespected -- truly, rather than conjured up by their need to get fired up -- by an entire country of basketball fans.

Prepare for the fury. You brought it about, and Westbrook is about to unleash it.