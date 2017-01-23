Warriors vs. Heat how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

Golden State's busy week on the road continues with a stop in Miami to take on the Heat. The Warriors beat the Heat earlier this season 107-95 and will look to sweep the season series on Monday.

How to watch

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Who: Miami Heat

Where: American Airlines Arena

TV: NBA League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-11.5)

What to watch for

A feisty Heat team: While Miami has a dismal record, led by Hassan Whiteside, the Heat played the Warriors competitively in their first meeting before Golden State flipped a switch and closed out the game. Miami has been playing better as of late as well and has won its last three games. Dion Waiters showing promise after missing 20 games due a groin injury has helped the Heat, and so has Goran Dragic, who is averaging 26 points and shooting 62.8 percent during Miami's win streak. The Warriors may be favored to win this game but the Heat could make it an interesting contest.

Golden State's defense on Whiteside: Hassan Whiteside was the main reason the Heat kept things close with the Warriors in their first meeting. The Heat center had 26 points and 20 rebounds in that game as Golden State simply couldn't contain him. The Dubs boast the best defense in the league and will need to showcase that against Whiteside and the Heat if they want to extend their win streak to eight games.

Key matchup

Zaza Pachulia vs. Whiteside: As mentioned above, Whiteside was quite dominant against the Warriors in their first meeting. It will be up to Pachulia to make sure that doesn't happen again. He will have plenty of help as Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and JaVale McGee will likely fill in here and there to help stop the lengthy Heat star.

PICK: Warriors (-11.5). This is a big line, especially since Golden State is on the second half of a back-to-back and the Heat are in a groove. But the Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season right and will likely be able to blow out the Heat on the road.