WATCH: Enterprising fan denied in-game selfie during Mavericks-Suns in Mexico City
Suns forward T.J. Warren just wanted to get up off the floor
Sorry NBA fans, Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren does not want to take a selfie with you during a game.
During Thursday's game in Mexico City -- a 113-108 Mavericks victory over the Suns -- Warren tripped and fell into the fans on the baseline. This is a normal occurrence at most NBA games but while Warren was attempting to get up, a fan held him down just so he could take a selfie.
Like most people, Warren didn't appreciate being grabbed and held so he used he muscled his way out of the hold and got away.
Unfortunately there is no word on how the fan's selfie came out but based on how he held his phone, it was likely very blurry.
