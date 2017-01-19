WATCH: Warriors' Zaza Pachulia stands over Russell Westbrook after flagrant-1

For the second succesive game, an opposing star was involved in a controversial collision near the Golden State Warriors logo at Oracle Arena. Two days after Draymond Green and LeBron James' altercation on Monday, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fouled Oklahoma City Thunder star late in the first half Wednesday and then stood over Westbrook as he lay still on the ground.

Watch:

After a lengthy replay review, Pachulia was assessed a flagrant-1 foul. A couple of thoughts: