WATCH: Warriors' Zaza Pachulia stands over Russell Westbrook after flagrant-1

The center did not exactly appear remorseful for the flagrant foul

For the second succesive game, an opposing star was involved in a controversial collision near the Golden State Warriors logo at Oracle Arena. Two days after Draymond Green and LeBron James' altercation on Monday, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fouled Oklahoma City Thunder star late in the first half Wednesday and then stood over Westbrook as he lay still on the ground.

Watch:

After a lengthy replay review, Pachulia was assessed a flagrant-1 foul. A couple of thoughts:

  • On the previous Thunder possession, Westbrook drove to the basket, lost the ball and flailed his left arm wildly. That flailing left arm caught Pachulia above the shoulders. The taunting on the next play might have been retaliation for that.
  • It's probably a good thing Westbrook was face down and unaware of what Pachulia was doing. If he knew what was happening, he could have jumped up and escalated the situation. Honestly, it's a little surprising that his teammates didn't run in there sooner and make Pachulia move. This could easily have been a much bigger scuffle.
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories