WATCH: Warriors' Zaza Pachulia stands over Russell Westbrook after flagrant-1
The center did not exactly appear remorseful for the flagrant foul
For the second succesive game, an opposing star was involved in a controversial collision near the Golden State Warriors logo at Oracle Arena. Two days after Draymond Green and LeBron James' altercation on Monday, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia fouled Oklahoma City Thunder star late in the first half Wednesday and then stood over Westbrook as he lay still on the ground.
Watch:
After a lengthy replay review, Pachulia was assessed a flagrant-1 foul. A couple of thoughts:
- On the previous Thunder possession, Westbrook drove to the basket, lost the ball and flailed his left arm wildly. That flailing left arm caught Pachulia above the shoulders. The taunting on the next play might have been retaliation for that.
- It's probably a good thing Westbrook was face down and unaware of what Pachulia was doing. If he knew what was happening, he could have jumped up and escalated the situation. Honestly, it's a little surprising that his teammates didn't run in there sooner and make Pachulia move. This could easily have been a much bigger scuffle.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Durant scores 40, dominates OKC again
Russell Westbrook had another triple-double, but it didn't matter
-
Kings fear Rudy Gay tore Achilles
The Sacramento forward's season is likely over
-
WATCH: Westbrook's unbelievable travel
The Thunder star, who notches another triple-double, goes for a walk against the Warriors
-
Sixers' Joel Embiid boosts All-Star case
Who doesn't trust The Process at this point?
-
Porzingis to have MRI on Achilles
The big man missed his fourth straight game Wednesday because of an Achilles injury
-
Report: Simmons' foot completely healed
Philadelphia coach Brett Brown quashed rumors that the No. 1 pick could debut this month
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre