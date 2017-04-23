Browns reportedly serious about taking Trubisky over Garrett with No. 1 pick

Here's what we know: The 2017 NFL Draft begins Thursday. Everything beyond that is up in the air. Two weeks ago, the speculation was that Browns coach Hue Jackson preferred pass rusher Myles Garrett to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the first-overall selection.

And days ago, Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown made it clear that the team would not be trading out of the top pick. And while he didn't offer any specifics about who the Browns might be targeting, Brown hinted that he would be open to the idea of trading up to grab a quarterback, presumably after drafting Garrett.

So that's an option ... unless it isn't.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reports that quarterback Trubisky "is still under serious consideration by the Browns at No. 1."

The feeling on the part of the front office, sources say, is that the Browns are ready to draft their quarterback of the future and might not want to risk losing him if they try to trade up or hope he falls to them at No. 12. Sources have told cleveland.com that the 49ers also like Trubisky and might take him at No. 2. "Don't be surprised,'' said one.

Plan B for the Browns would then be DeShaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes, writes Cabot.

Earlier this month ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns' brass were split on who to draft first overall, and even though Cabot reported that Jackson is a Garrett guy, we're at the point in the draft proceedings where different reporters are hearing different things.

Browns FO clashing with Hue because he wants a QB per Mike Freeman. Or because Hue wants Myles Garrett per Tony Pauline pic.twitter.com/3x96tFcE1G — Justin Higdon (@afc2nfc) April 12, 2017

A source previously told Cabot that rumors of discord between the Browns' coaching staff and front office are real, which reminds us of this nugget from 12 months ago, shortly after the Browns hired Sabermetrics pioneer and Harvard-trained Paul DePodesta, who was previously a Major League Baseball general manager. In a story at the time for ESPN the Magazine, one NFL executive described Jackson as possibly a "very bad fit" in Cleveland, a description that extends beyond the head coach.

"It's not just Hue Jackson," the executive continued. "When data overrides gut, the majority of his coaching staff will all be there screaming, 'What the f--- are these computer guys doing? They don't understand football, they don't understand the locker room. They're killing us.'"

A few weeks ago, DePodesta admitted that part of the Browns' rebuilding philosophy is to stockpile draft picks, which is the same strategy Jimmy Johnson used a quarter-century ago when he was taking the Cowboys from laughingstock to Super Bowl champs.

Finding a franchise quarterback would go a long way in expediting the process, but a year after the Browns said no thanks to Carson Wentz, would they really roll the dice on Trubisky with the No. 1 pick? We'll know for certain in four days.