Colts defensive lineman charged with DUI, theft after allegedly stealing golf cart

Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Arizona over the weekend after a wild night of drinking that ended with the 24-year-old being charged with a DUI after allegedly stealing a golf cart.

According to a police report obtained by the Indianapolis Star, authorities were called to the scene of a possible assault at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday after police received a disturbing report: Parry had allegedly hit a man in the head and stole his golf cart after he was given a ride home.

The alleged victim, who was legally using a golf cart as a taxi, told police that Parry and two other men asked for a ride home early Saturday morning. After the two other men left the cart, Parry allegedly hit the victim and drove off in the golf cart.

A few minutes after the alleged theft, authorities received a report of a hit-and-run, and that’s when they found Parry, who had crashed the golf cart into a gate.

David Parry is facing several charges after what police say was a drunken night. Scottsdale Police Department

According to the police report, Parry was so drunk that he started cursing out the police officers who showed up on the scene. During the arrest, Parry allegedly used a few F-bombs and gay slurs.

When all was said and done, Parry was charged with driving under the influence, auto theft, suspicion of robbery, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

The police report also added that Parry admitted that he had “a lot” to drink. Police also noted that Parry was “dry heaving” during throughout the arrest.

“We are aware of the reports and are gathering more information,” the Colts told the Star on Monday night.

You can bet that new Colts general manager Chris Ballard will likely be asked about the Parry situation when he meets with media Wednesday at the combine.

Parry has started in all 32 games he’s played in with the Colts since being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.