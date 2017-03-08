Elvis Dumervil tweets Ravens are releasing him ahead of 2017 NFL free agency

The Elvis Dumervil era is over in Baltimore, with the defensive end announcing he would be released (or at least his time was up) on social media Wednesday, ahead of the start of free agency on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Dumervil sent out a note on Twitter thanking the organization for his four years in Baltimore. The Ravens later tweeted out Dumervil’s note.

Dumervil tweets statement to fans and organization, thanking them for their support: https://t.co/PoF763lWbs pic.twitter.com/pQEJ0z7VND — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2017

Also worth noting: this story was first broken by NFL Network Insider Steve Smith.

“I want to thank Steve Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Coach Harbaugh, Coach Wink, Coach Drew Wilkins, my teammates and Ravens fans for my experiences on and off the field and all of the relationships I was able to establish over the last four years,” Dumervil wrote. “I also want to thank everyone that works tirelessly behind the scenes at the Ravens for everything you guys do to make this such a first-class organization. Although we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship, I will never forget my time as a Raven.”

Dumervil actually arrived immediately after the Ravens won the Super Bowl, halting the notion that Baltimore was losing all of its players to free agency after winning a title (there was a significant talent drain after that title however).

Dumervil, who was at the time about to take a pay cut , was released by the Broncos because Denver couldn’t get the paperwork filed in time because of a fax machine mishap . (Imagine telling someone in 2027 that this was a thing that happened.)

The defensive end eventually signed a five-year deal with the Ravens that was a reasonable market deal at the time (around $35 million). He posted 9.5 sacks his first season and 17 in his second year with the Ravens, but provided diminishing returns the next two years, posting a total of nine sacks and only playing in eight games last season.

The Ravens will have $2.375 million in dead money as a result of the move, but free up $6 million in cap space as a result.