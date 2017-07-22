Eric Dickerson thinks the Rams have a better QB option than starting Jared Goff

Legendary Rams running back Eric Dickerson has never been shy about letting his opinion on the team be known. Actually he's fine with just talking about anything, including the need for his old neighbor Justin Bieber to get a "whooping."

But Dickerson is particularly vocal about the Rams, generating national headlines when he engaged in a war of words with ex-coach Jeff Fisher. Dickerson had plenty to say about the team, claimed he was banned from hanging out on the Rams sideline during game and after meeting with the Rams to patch things up promptly said Fisher should be fired. When Fisher eventually was fired, Dickerson said he wasn't surprised because "the offense sucked."

He has a suggestion for Sean McVay as well: Don't start Jared Goff. Dickerson said on FS1, via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, that he'd in fact play the team's 2015 third-rounder over last year's No. 1 overall pick.

"The offense was terrible. The offense looked like a high school offense," Dickerson said. "My guy that I would start the season with would be Sean Mannion. I've been saying that since last year. Give him a shot."

Dickerson said that when he attended some practice last year, he was told by someone at the practice that Mannion might be the guy except for "money."

"I was at practice early last year, before I got kicked off the sidelines, and I was standing next to some of the guys. I said, 'Man, he can throw,'" Dickerson recalled. "He said, 'He can throw it. He can really throw it.' I said, 'Why won't they play him?' He said, 'You know. The money. We've got a No. 1 draft pick. We've got all this money to him.'"

A few things on this.

One: Yes, the offense was terrible in 2016. That's why Fisher was fired and Sean McVay was brought in. The whole point of McVay taking over is that he did incredible things with Kirk Cousins while serving as the offensive coordinator for the Redskins -- the Rams want the 30-year-old wunderkind to work his magic on Jared Goff too. Bonus: Todd Gurley doesn't have to be terrible.

Two: Of course money matters. This is the NFL. It always matters. The Rams spent tons of draft capital in order to acquire Goff, including a top-five pick this year that the Titans received. (History should have been a giant blinking stop sign, but we're here so whatever.) The Rams have a duty to find out if Goff can be a franchise quarterback. He was incredibly talented and productive at Cal, enough so that he was selected No. 1 overall. He looked lost last year but, again, that's the point of McVay coming in.

Finally, with all due respect to Dickerson, he's talking about making a judgment on two different quarterbacks based on a single practice from last year. There are often cases of small sample sizes in the NFL, but this might be taking it a little too far.

Plus, the bottom line is if Goff struggles really badly, Mannion will get his shot eventually.