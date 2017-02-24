Gronk shocks no one, says Roger Goodell would not be welcomed by Patriots fans
Gronk says Pats fans wouldn't even let Goodell get down the highway from the airport to the stadium
Rob Gronkowski didn’t get to play during the Patriots’ run to their Super Bowl LI victory. But he’s still enjoying the fact that he’s a Super Bowl champion yet again, and he couldn’t have been happier to see Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi Trophy over to his team.
“It was great to see him hand over that trophy, for sure,” Gronk said in an interview with ESPN. “I was super happy for Tom (Brady).”
Goodell, of course, has famously not been back to Gillette Stadium since the game that kicked off the Deflategate controversy, and according to Gronk, that’s probably a good thing. He doesn’t think Goodell would even make it to the stadium if he landed in Boston and tried to drive there.
That’s probably a little bit of an exaggeration, but knowing the disdain many Patriots fans have for the commissioner, not all that much of one. If they don’t want Goodell on the field in Foxborough, though, they surely want Gronk there. Asked if he’ll be ready by the start of next season, his answer was simple: “No doubt.”
As for anything beyond that, “I’m not really sure,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, I still love playing the game and as of right now I want to play as long as I possibly could play. My mindset is to keep on going.”
Gronkowski will turn 28 years old this offseason and is already one of the best tight ends in the history of football. He’s got monster numbers and makes a huge impact whenever he’s on the field, but he’s also dealt with several serious injuries throughout his career. He may not have more than a few years left, but whatever he’s got in the tank, the Pats are sure to take advantage of it.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Fitzgerald not happy about HOF Game
The Cardinals receiver isn't happy about playing an extra preseason game
-
Three coaches avoiding media at combine
Twenty-nine coaches will be available to the media in Indy, but these three won't
-
NFL hands out compensatory draft picks
The NFL announced on Friday that 32 compensatory draft picks have been awarded to 16 teams
-
Sanu: Halftime caused Falcons' collapse
Was it Lady Gaga's fault the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI?
-
Dis-invited Kelly may show up at combine
Kelly was dis-invited from the combine due to off-field issues
-
Payton doesn't see Dak slumping in 2017
Payton says Prescott inspires a feeling of calm and trust when you watch him play
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre