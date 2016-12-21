Jon Gruden shoots down Rams rumors, says he has 'no intention' of coaching

Every year there's a new round of rumors and reports about the potential return of ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to the coaching ranks. The Los Angeles Rams are, quite understandably, the target du jour. They have a great situation in Los Angeles, an owner willing to spend, multiple-year job security and a young quarterback in Jared Goff.

As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason LaCanfora recently reported, the Rams might very well be a perfect fit for Gruden. They are clearly interested in the former Super Bowl-winning coach.

But Gruden, in an interview with ESPN's "Mike and Mike" on Wednesday, said he has "no intention of coaching" and is enjoying his time with "Monday Night Football."

"You know, Mike, I love football, and I've said that a million times. I just want to say that I'm very happy doing what I'm doing. My full attention and focus is on the Cowboys-Lions, I cannot wait for our final Monday night game. There's a lot of chips on the table.

"But right now I have no intention of coaching. I really enjoy what I'm doing and I feel like I'm really close to the fire and I'm getting plenty of satisfaction out of doing what I'm doing."

Jon Gruden addresses rumors of him being a coaching candidate in the NFL. A video posted by Mike and Mike (@espnmikeandmike) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:04am PST

This is what Gruden has to say, regardless of what his full intention is. He has one more week of work this season with ESPN, the Week 16 matchup between the Cowboys and Lions, and he is on a multiyear contract.

But it's also entirely possible that Gruden, who has now been removed from coaching for eight years, is happy in broadcasting. He last coached in the NFL in 2008 with the Buccaneers -- as connected as he is to football, that's a lifetime in the NFL in terms of how the game has progressed.

On the other hand, Gruden did lose broadcast buddy Mike Tirico this season (he's working with Sean McDonough for the first time) and could see the Rams as a landing spot to get another look at a Super Bowl run.

Young quarterback, a bump in salary, great weather, a new stadium ... there's plenty to like about the Los Angeles job. We might finally find out how happy Gruden really is with his current gig.