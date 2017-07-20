LOOK: Houston BBQ joint closed for lunch because Dez held a $16K kickball barbecue

Dez spent $16,000 on barbecue food to throw a party and a kickball game for people in his hometown

There are few things better in life than good, old fashioned Texas barbecue. Apparently, nobody knows this better than Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Dez posted on Facebook Wednesday that he wanted to get a barbecue (and a kickball game) going for the people of his hometown, Lufkin, Texas:

Thursday, he did just that, buying up everything Pinkerton's Barbecue (Houston) had. Apparently, that decision ran him around $16,000. 

Dez went live before the kickball game, showing love for the fans and getting everybody to throw up X's (Dez's signature celebration): 

Looks like a good time. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories