LOOK: Raiders players react excitedly on Twitter to Marshawn Lynch signing

Before adding Marshawn Lynch on Wednesday , it looked like the Raiders were going to go into the 2017 season with a running back depth chart that consisted of an undrafted free agent (Jalen Richard), a former fifth-round pick (DeAndre Washington) and a guy named Taiwan Jones.

Sure, the Raiders could've also added someone in the draft, but there's no guarantee a rookie would've been able to contribute right away in Oakland. What I'm saying is that it was pretty clear the Raiders really needed Lynch, and it appears his new teammates feel the same way, too.

After the Lynch deal was announced, several Raiders players dropped what they were doing and went straight to Twitter to let everyone know how excited they were to see Oakland beef up its RB depth chart with the addition of Beast Mode.

Let's start with Bruce Irvin, who made a comparison that everyone who has ever opened a present on Dec. 25 will understand.

Woke up feeling like it was Christmas 😬😬😬 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 26, 2017

I think Irvin is also saying that the addition of Lynch makes up for anything Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie might've done wrong this offseason.

Baby reggie 2017 offseason stats.

Zac brown ✖️

Calais Campbell ✖️

BEASTMODE✔️✔️✔️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 26, 2017

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was the first offensive player to send a "welcome" tweet to Lynch.

Beast Mode hasn't even practiced with the team yet and he's already on the quarterback's good side. That's probably a good sign that he's going to get some usage in Oakland.

After the Lynch news became official, Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack also reacted, except not with words. He used some emoji eyes. I think he's trying to say, "Holy Beast Mode, I can't believe Marshawn Lynch is on my team."

👀👀 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) April 26, 2017

The best news for Beast Mode is that his new offensive linemen already seem excited about the fact that he's on the team. Donald Penn and Oni Omoile both mentioned #BeastMode in a tweets Wednesday.

I woke up this morning in beastmode 😎let's get it #raidernation — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) April 26, 2017

It's gonna be a fun day at work today #BEASTMODE — Oni Omoile (@Oni_Omoile) April 26, 2017

Lynch also had a fun reaction to his signing, but we can't show it to you here because he decided to use a cuss word. However, if you're dying to see it, just click here.

Basically, he's excited to be back in Oakland, and it looks like his Raiders teammates are equally excited to have him.

If you would like to celebrate Lynch's signing with everyone else in Oakland, you'll actually have a chance to do that it you can get to the Bay Area in the next 24 hours.

Lynch is planning an autograph signing/block party in Oakland to celebrate on Thursday, as @clarencehilljr said — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 26, 2017

That sounds about right. I'm guessing there will be free Skittles.