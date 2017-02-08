LOOK: 'The Simpsons' predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show in 2012
'Lisa Goes Gaga' previewed the pop superstar's exact show -- well, almost
Television past became television reality on Sunday night during the incredible Lady Gaga performance at halftime of Super Bowl LI. A prior episode of "The Simpsons," the long-running animated series on FOX, basically predicted the exact same halftime show we saw.
This is not a joke -- "Lisa Goes Gaga," a 2012 episode of "The Simpsons," featured a concert by Gaga in Springfield (Gaga, a fan of the show, was actually voicing the character) that is eerily similar to what we saw at NRG Stadium.
In the "Simpsons" version, Gaga is hanging from wires over the crowd and, well, we all know what happened on Sunday.
The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga's #PepsiHalftime show. Im so shook! #Superbowlpic.twitter.com/Wfp4NuGqLz— Jonathan Barreneche (@YaManJonathan) February 6, 2017
Gaga didn't shoot fire out of her bra at NRG, but there was plenty of fire and she was suspended from the air.
Additionally, the 2012 episode featured a cowboy hat lit up in the sky by flying lights and during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, Gaga had a (prerecorded) shot of hundreds of drones flying the American flag behind her.
Woah, woah, woah. 😱 The Simpsons predicted @ladygaga performing at the #SuperBowl? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/htdTFweemU— QUEEN GAGA (@_QLadyGaga) February 6, 2017
The similarities are pretty stunning.
FACT : THE SIMPSONS DESIGNED LADY GAGA'S SUPERBOWL BEFORE SHE KNEW SHE WAS PERFORMING ! #HalfTimeShow#PepsiHalftime— 🚨Joanne's Police🚨 (@GagaArtpolice) February 2, 2017
BUY #JOANNEpic.twitter.com/LI3qbUElBq
Gaga also played the piano during the show.
Well. The Simpsons got it right again. #SuperBowl#Gagapic.twitter.com/9YjiiRHicy— Charlie Cox (@charlcox6) February 6, 2017
But, unfortunately, there was no meat dress. However it's worth noting that Gaga actually said during her press conference before the show that there wouldn't be a meat dress.
So maybe she actually planned to do pull off something similar to what she did that one time in Springfield, perhaps treating the television show as an inspiration for the actual show.
Watch the similarities yourself:
