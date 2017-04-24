LOOK: Waka Flocka Flame FaceTimes Rob Gronkowski on stage at concert

The crowd went wild when Waka informed them who was on the phone

Rob Gronkowski always keeps himself busy during the offseason. Whether he's interrupting White House press briefings , spiking things, or dressing up like the Easter bunny and spiking things, Gronk is always up to something. 

Gronk's latest activities? Being livestreamed via Facetime on the stage at a Waka Flocka Flame concert. Check it out:

The Crowd at the Number Fest in Ohio went bonkers when Waka turned around and announced that, "Gronk, from the New England Patriots" was on Facetime. It seems hard to believe that anyone could actually *see* him on Waka's phone from their place in the crowd (he was just holding up his iPhone to the crowd), so maybe they just thought it was a super-cool idea. Either way, we somehow doubt this will be the last time Gronk turns up in an unexpected place this offseason. 

