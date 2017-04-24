LOOK: Waka Flocka Flame FaceTimes Rob Gronkowski on stage at concert
The crowd went wild when Waka informed them who was on the phone
Rob Gronkowski always keeps himself busy during the offseason. Whether he's interrupting White House press briefings , spiking things, or dressing up like the Easter bunny and spiking things, Gronk is always up to something.
Gronk's latest activities? Being livestreamed via Facetime on the stage at a Waka Flocka Flame concert. Check it out:
The Crowd at the Number Fest in Ohio went bonkers when Waka turned around and announced that, "Gronk, from the New England Patriots" was on Facetime. It seems hard to believe that anyone could actually *see* him on Waka's phone from their place in the crowd (he was just holding up his iPhone to the crowd), so maybe they just thought it was a super-cool idea. Either way, we somehow doubt this will be the last time Gronk turns up in an unexpected place this offseason.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Bills let Gillislee walk, he's now a Pat
Sometimes it's hard to figure out what the Bills are doing
-
Report: Saints close to signing Peterson
Peterson would join a formidable backfield that includes Mark Ingram and, of course, Drew...
-
GM: Sherman will likely stay put
John Schneider has a simple rule: He doesn't like lying to people
-
Scout: Kizer is a 'pure millennial'
Kizer, the former Notre Dame standout, is one of the top QBs in the draft class
-
Report: Peppers' combine sample diluted
The versatile safety/linebacker could slip out of the first round
-
DeMarcus Ware retires as a Dallas Cowboy
Ware played the first nine seasons of his NFL career for the Cowboys
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre