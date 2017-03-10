Martellus Bennett signs with Packers, trades in Tom Brady for Aaron Rodgers

After a season in New England, Martellus Bennett is heading back to the NFC North.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed Bennett on Friday, which also happens to be Bennett’s 30th birthday. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the deal is worth $18.45 million over three years.

The Packers confirmed the signing and Bennett also posted this on Instagram:

@packers happy birthday me. Lol A post shared by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Bennett, of course, is all too familiar with Aaron Rodgers, given he played for the Bears from 2013-15. He also appears to be a big fan.

I'm pretty sure Aaron Rodgers doesn't sweat when he plays. It's pretty amazing. Lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 11, 2013

So, this is a great fit for both the team and player. The Packers just gave Rodgers his most dependable threat at tight end. Since 2012, when Bennett first became a No. 1 tight end, he has the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends. He’s also a solid blocker. In 2016, Bennett finished as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest graded tight end.

So yes, Rodgers should be ecstatic. At the end of January, he said re-signing tight end Jared Cook needed to be “near the top of the priority list.” On Friday, just before the Bennett signing, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Cook and the Packers were “100 percent done” with each other. Now we know why. I’m guessing Rodgers will be happier with Bennett -- the better player.

As for Bennett, he’s going to be forced to transition from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers. Tough life.

Free agency is like knowing winter is coming to an end and summer is right around the corner. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 20, 2017

It’s officially summertime in Green Bay.