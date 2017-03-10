Martellus Bennett signs with Packers, trades in Tom Brady for Aaron Rodgers
The Packers are apparently moving on from Jared Cook
After a season in New England, Martellus Bennett is heading back to the NFC North.
As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed Bennett on Friday, which also happens to be Bennett’s 30th birthday. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the deal is worth $18.45 million over three years.
The Packers confirmed the signing and Bennett also posted this on Instagram:
Bennett, of course, is all too familiar with Aaron Rodgers, given he played for the Bears from 2013-15. He also appears to be a big fan.
So, this is a great fit for both the team and player. The Packers just gave Rodgers his most dependable threat at tight end. Since 2012, when Bennett first became a No. 1 tight end, he has the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends. He’s also a solid blocker. In 2016, Bennett finished as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest graded tight end.
So yes, Rodgers should be ecstatic. At the end of January, he said re-signing tight end Jared Cook needed to be “near the top of the priority list.” On Friday, just before the Bennett signing, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Cook and the Packers were “100 percent done” with each other. Now we know why. I’m guessing Rodgers will be happier with Bennett -- the better player.
As for Bennett, he’s going to be forced to transition from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers. Tough life.
It’s officially summertime in Green Bay.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Patriots trade for Saints' Brandin Cooks
The Patriots get their deep threat and the Saints get an extra first-round pick
-
Report: Cowboys retain Terrance Williams
Williams caught 44 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns last year
-
TE Cameron retires due to concussions
He suffered four concussions in his career
-
Ciara, baby OK after L.A. car crash
The Grammy-winning singer was hit by another driver in L.A.
-
NFL free agency: Latest news, rumors
We've got all the big NFL news -- and latest rumors -- on free-agent signings right here in...
-
2017 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre