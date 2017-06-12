Odell Beckham reportedly shows up to Giants minicamp after skipping OTAs

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga is over -- for now. Beckham has reported to the Giants' facility for mandatory minicamp one day early, according to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Beckham posted a video to Instagram on Sunday evening showing the kind of workouts he was doing while away from the team during offseason team activities. He used the caption "'The rain falls on the just and unjust alike...' #ImBack," to describe his current state of mind as he reports to the team.

Beckham skipped OTAs reportedly because he is interested in a new deal. He has headed into the final season of the four-year rookie contract he signed after the Giants made him the No. 12 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. That deal paid out just over $10.4 million over the course of four years, and carries a fifth-year option worth just south of $8.5 million for the 2018 season.

Based on his level of performance, he is worth considerably more than that. The top receivers in the league make an average of $14 million-$17 million per year. The Giants say they want to keep Beckham in New York for a long time, and in all likelihood that will be the result of all this. But that doesn't mean there won't be a whole lot of posturing between now and whenever Beckham is lavished with an extension.

Meanwhile, Beckham is not the only Giant who was absent from OTAs. Olivier Vernon, who signed for big free-agent money last offseason, also elected not to attend, but he, too, has shown up for mandatory minicamp a day early, per Art Stapleton of the Record.

I'm also told @oliviervernon54 is at @Giants facility this a.m., having checked in for his physical in advance of tomorrow's mini-camp. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 12, 2017

Vernon has a deal that made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league so it's unlikely he was angling for a new contract by not showing up. He recorded 8.5 sacks during his first season in New York and teamed with Jason Pierre-Paul to lead all 4-3 defensive end tandems in pressures as well. They bookend one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.