Panthers kicker calls out Bucs video-board operator for distractions during attempts

The Panthers' dropped their final game of the regular season to the Buccaneers, 17-16, in part because Graham Gano made just one of his four field goal attempts. So how does a kicker who converted 79 percent of his chances in 2016 struggle so much?

Turns out, the Raymond James Stadium video operator had something to do with that.

When Gano would look at the goal posts, the end zone video board would show live shots of his placements, creating the distracting effect of two sets of goal posts.

"You look out there, there's two (sets of) uprights you're looking at," Gano said, via the Charlotte Observer's Joe Person. "I know the league talked to them about it before when we played here a couple years ago. So it's a bit bush-league. But once again, it's not a reason why I performed poorly. It just adds another element."

In related news: When Bucs rookie kicker Robert Aguayo would line up for a field-goal attempt, the end zone video board showed ... the Bucs logo.

The video-board-antics didn't stop there. Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn't pleased when replays were shown of Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis shoulder-checking Bucs wideout Russell Shepard after the play. The hit was shown twice, and in slow motion, according to the Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue.

"Well, first of all I think that's bush-league, to show that play up on the screen," Rivera said. "What are we trying to incite here? Let's don't do that. That's got no place in the NFL, as far as I'm concerned. [Thomas Davis] did something that, the guy scrambles around and he saw Jameis [Winston] break through. So at that point you can eliminate receivers. I wish it didn't happen, but that's a part of the game. But I really do mean that. I don't think you put that type of play up on the screen. I don't think that's right."

Davis added: "Yeah, obviously the home team, they're gonna try to make an issue of it. I talked to the ref about it on the field, and he said it was a 'nothing play.' "

Meanwhile, the Panthers, now a year removed from a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance, wrap up a forgettable 2016 campaign with a 6-10 record and sole possession of last place in the division.