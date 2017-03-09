Rams reportedly set to sign best offensive lineman in free agency

Los Angeles desperately needs help along the offensive line and Andrew Whitworth does that and more

The Rams won four games last season, and their offense is in desperate need of an upgrade. To that end, the team is expected to sign left tackle Andrew Whitworth, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Whitworth, who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Bengals, not only adds veteran leadership to the Rams’ locker room, he’s still playing at a high level. So high, in fact, that Pro Football Focus rated Whitworth as the best available free agent based on his 2016 season.

Whitworth, 35, is looking at a three-year deal worth $36 million, with $15 million guaranteed. And he’ll bolster an offensive line that ranked 29th in the league in both the run and pass game.

Put another way: Goff and Todd Gurley will be very pleased by this development. Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost Whitworth, and starting right tackle Kevin Zeitler might not be far behind.

