Ravens owner says NFL games need to have fewer commercials

After a 2016 season where NFL ratings dropped roughly eight percent compared to the previous year, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti thinks it's time to make a few changes that might bring some viewers back.

The biggest complaint most people have when watching an NFL game is the amount of commercials, and it's a complaint that Bisciotti can empathize with. As a matter of fact, Bisciotti wants to see fewer commercials in NFL games going forward.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out that nobody wants to see two minutes of commercials, come back, kick the ball and then go to a minute-and-a-half of commercials," Bisciotti said this week, via the Ravens' official website. "I've thought that was absurd since I was 20 years old."

Bisciotti isn't the only person who thinks commercial-kickoff-commercial sequence is absurd. Viewers regularly complain about it on Twitter.

Call your congressmen and tell them to outlaw football broadcasts going commercial-kickoff-commercial — Nick McLaren (@xDQ44) January 8, 2017 Reasons why I hate the NFL

*commercial break*

*kickoff*

*back to commercial break* — eric coyle (@E_Dub15) January 8, 2017 Worst thing in sports is when NFL goes commercial, kickoff, commercial in a tied playoff game, ruins the flow and experience — 🛴 (@LGrahamLJG3) January 16, 2017

The Ravens owner says that the league needs to get rid of sequences like that.

"We've got to figure that out," Bisciotti said.

The one problem with eliminating commercial time is that it would also eliminate a means of income for the NFL and the networks that televise the league. According to Bisciotti, for the commercials to disappear, both players and owners would have to be willing to make a little less money.

"If you change that, it could mean a reduction in income, but that's going to hit the players more significantly than it's going to hit the owners," Bisciotti said. "I still don't know any owner that's in this business because of the money."

If every owner thinks like Bisciotti, then it's definitely possible that there could be a cut down in commercial time in the near future.

"Everything is on the table, and if we have to go to ABC and NBC and say that we've got to cut some commercials out and give some money back and half of that money doesn't go into the player pool, maybe that's what we're going to have to do," Bisciotti said. "But our expenses would be adjusted accordingly too. So, I'd like to see some things cleaned up."

The NFL actually experimented with adjusting the length of commercials in Week 16. That experiment may become a permanent one if it's something that the owners and networks can all get on board with.