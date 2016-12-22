Russell Wilson gifts his linemen TVs despite an injury-plagued, pressure-heavy season

The Seahawks are 9-4-1 and once again have taken up residence near the top of the NFC standings, as has become their custom. Nevertheless, it has been a somewhat trying season for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson struggled early amid several injuries, and along with throwing a career-high 11 interceptions, he's on pace to set career-lows in touchdowns, yards per attempt, yards per completion, passer rating, and QBR.

Those early-season injuries (first to his ankle, then his knee, then his pectoral) resulted in Wilson appearing on an injury report for the first time in his NFL career, and were arguably the predictable result of a quarterback constantly under more pressure than almost any other in the NFL. (Wilson has been pressured on 41.5 percent of his dropbacks this season, per Pro Football Focus -- third among qualified quarterbacks.)

And yet, because the holiday season is approaching and because quarterbacks always get gifts for their offensive linemen, Wilson graciously gifted televisions to the big boys up front. Not only that but he also got first-class plane tickets from Alaska Airlines for the entire team.

How do we know this? Twitter/Snapchat, of course. It's 2016.

Russell Wilson gave TVs to his o-line, first class tickets to the entire team for Christmas #GoodGuyRusspic.twitter.com/Vfzuuc5xuH — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) December 22, 2016

For what it's worth, Wilson bought XBox Ones for the entire offense a few years ago and last year he got razors and watches for the offensive line, as well as airline tickets (again) for all the coaches, trainers, and players.