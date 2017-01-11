Sean McDermott agrees to become new Bills head coach

Two weeks after firing Rex Ryan, the Buffalo Bills have found his replacement.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Sean McDermott has agreed to become the next coach of the Bills. The 42-year-old coach will take over in Buffalo after spending the past six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

The hiring of McDermott ends a 15-day process that started when Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was named interim coach after Ryan's firing on Dec. 27. At first, Lynn was believed to be a front-runner for the job, but the Bills decided to go in a different direction.

Instead of going with an offensive mind like Lynn's, Buffalo once again turned to a defensive mind.

During six seasons in Carolina, McDermott led a defense that finished in the NFL's top-10 three times. That total includes a dominating 2015 season where the Panthers' defense helped pave the way for a Super Bowl run with a unit that ranked sixth overall.