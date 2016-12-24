Titans' Marcus Mariota suffers ankle injury, leaves field on cart
The Titans' 2016 season may have just come to a screeching halt
The Titans' season may have just ended. All they had to do was win out and they would make the playoffs. Instead, late in the third quarter, with Tennessee trailing Jacksonville, 25-10, quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked from behind by Sheldon Day. It looked innocuous enough at the time, but the Titans' medical staff reportedly had to apply an air cast to Mariota's leg, and he left the field on a cart.
The hit that injured Mariota. Right ankle doesn't look good after he hits the ground.https://t.co/gH9tZsr779— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurke_SI) December 24, 2016
The Titans are calling it an ankle injury.
Mariota's day -- and perhaps his season -- look to be over.
In his place: Veteran journyeman Matt Cassel, who has appeared in just two games this season, and thrown just one pass. Mariota, meanwhile, leaves the game having completed just 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
