WATCH: Dak Prescott shows up Jason Garrett in trick shot contest at Pro Bowl

The current Cowboys QB has better accuracy than the former Cowboys backup

Dak Prescott is a Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. His coach, Jason Garrett, was also a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. But he was not a Pro Bowler.

So maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that when coach and quarterback engaged in a trick shot competition at the Pro Bowl that involved throwing footballs into a basketball hoop, Dak wiped the floor with Garrett.

@_4dak vs. Jason Garrett... Got 'em! 👌👌👌#ProBowl

A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on

We'll just come right out and say it: Jason should probably stick to coaching. Let Dak be the one throwing the footballs.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

