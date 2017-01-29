WATCH: Dak Prescott shows up Jason Garrett in trick shot contest at Pro Bowl

Dak Prescott is a Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. His coach, Jason Garrett, was also a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. But he was not a Pro Bowler.

So maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that when coach and quarterback engaged in a trick shot competition at the Pro Bowl that involved throwing footballs into a basketball hoop, Dak wiped the floor with Garrett.

@_4dak vs. Jason Garrett... Got 'em! 👌👌👌#ProBowl A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:28am PST

We'll just come right out and say it: Jason should probably stick to coaching. Let Dak be the one throwing the footballs.