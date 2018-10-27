How to watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals (home) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (away)

Current records: Louisville 2-5-1; Wake Forest 3-4-1

What to Know

Louisville have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Wake Forest at home at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Louisville going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Two weeks ago, Louisville lost to Boston College by a decisive 20-38 margin.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest have to be hurting after a devastating 17-38 defeat at the hands of Florida St. last Saturday. Wake Forest were surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The last time the two teams met, Louisville came up short against Wake Forest, falling 32-42. Maybe Louisville will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cardinal Stadium, Kentucky
  • TV: Charter Sports Southeast
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Cardinals are a solid 3 point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

This season, Louisville are 1-5-0 against the spread. As for Wake Forest, they are 1-5-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 1.5 point favorite.

Series History

Louisville have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Wake Forest.

  • 2017 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 42 vs. Louisville Cardinals 32
  • 2016 - Louisville Cardinals 44 vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12
  • 2015 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons 19 vs. Louisville Cardinals 20
