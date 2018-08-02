Oddsmakers believe Urban Meyer will not coach Ohio State in 2018 and beyond

This is not the kind of bet you want to see if you're a head coach

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has come under fire in recent weeks due to his alleged mishandling of multiple domestic violence incidents involving his former wide receivers coach, Zach Smith.

The offshore sportsbook Bovada has released odds on Meyer's future with the Buckeyes, and it doesn't look good for Meyer, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

Urban Meyer is head coach of Ohio State Buckeyes on September 1, 2018

Bet

Odds

No

-220

Yes

+180

Not to be outdone, bookmaker BetDSI.com -- whose odds favor Meyer keeping his job -- released odds on specific coaches who potentially could roam the sidelines in the season opener vs. Oregon State.

Coach

Odds

Urban Meyer

-300

Greg Schiano

+400

Kevin Wilson

+600

Ryan Day

+800

Alex Grinch

+1000

Les Miles

+1200

Jim Grobe 

+1500

Rich Rodriguez

+1800

Luke Fickell

+2000

Justin Fuente

+2500

Jim Tressel

+3000

Lane Kiffin

+3000

Houston Nutt

+5000

Joe Moorhead

+5000

Chris Ash

+5000

Hue Jackson

+7500

Tom Herman

+10000

Jim Harbaugh

+20000

James Franklin

+20000

Nick Saban

+20000

Including Saban and Harbaugh is a fantastic touch. Can you imagine the shockwaves that would go through the college football world if either happened?

Also, the prospect of Kiffin in Columbus is extra spicy. 

