Oddsmakers believe Urban Meyer will not coach Ohio State in 2018 and beyond

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has come under fire in recent weeks due to his alleged mishandling of multiple domestic violence incidents involving his former wide receivers coach, Zach Smith.

The offshore sportsbook Bovada has released odds on Meyer's future with the Buckeyes, and it doesn't look good for Meyer, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

Urban Meyer is head coach of Ohio State Buckeyes on September 1, 2018

Bet Odds No -220 Yes +180

Not to be outdone, bookmaker BetDSI.com -- whose odds favor Meyer keeping his job -- released odds on specific coaches who potentially could roam the sidelines in the season opener vs. Oregon State.

Coach Odds Urban Meyer -300 Greg Schiano +400 Kevin Wilson +600 Ryan Day +800 Alex Grinch +1000 Les Miles +1200 Jim Grobe +1500 Rich Rodriguez +1800 Luke Fickell +2000 Justin Fuente +2500 Jim Tressel +3000 Lane Kiffin +3000 Houston Nutt +5000 Joe Moorhead +5000 Chris Ash +5000 Hue Jackson +7500 Tom Herman +10000 Jim Harbaugh +20000 James Franklin +20000 Nick Saban +20000

Including Saban and Harbaugh is a fantastic touch. Can you imagine the shockwaves that would go through the college football world if either happened?

Also, the prospect of Kiffin in Columbus is extra spicy.