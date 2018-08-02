Oddsmakers believe Urban Meyer will not coach Ohio State in 2018 and beyond
This is not the kind of bet you want to see if you're a head coach
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has come under fire in recent weeks due to his alleged mishandling of multiple domestic violence incidents involving his former wide receivers coach, Zach Smith.
The offshore sportsbook Bovada has released odds on Meyer's future with the Buckeyes, and it doesn't look good for Meyer, who is currently on paid administrative leave.
Urban Meyer is head coach of Ohio State Buckeyes on September 1, 2018
Bet
Odds
No
-220
Yes
+180
Not to be outdone, bookmaker BetDSI.com -- whose odds favor Meyer keeping his job -- released odds on specific coaches who potentially could roam the sidelines in the season opener vs. Oregon State.
Coach
Odds
Urban Meyer
-300
Greg Schiano
+400
Kevin Wilson
+600
Ryan Day
+800
Alex Grinch
+1000
Les Miles
+1200
Jim Grobe
+1500
Rich Rodriguez
+1800
Luke Fickell
+2000
Justin Fuente
+2500
Jim Tressel
+3000
Lane Kiffin
+3000
Houston Nutt
+5000
Joe Moorhead
+5000
Chris Ash
+5000
Hue Jackson
+7500
Tom Herman
+10000
Jim Harbaugh
+20000
James Franklin
+20000
Nick Saban
+20000
Including Saban and Harbaugh is a fantastic touch. Can you imagine the shockwaves that would go through the college football world if either happened?
Also, the prospect of Kiffin in Columbus is extra spicy.
