Adell (oblique) is expected to play in the Angels' Cactus League opener Saturday versus the Mariners, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Adell finished the 2024 season on the injured list after suffering a left oblique strain in early September, but he made a full recovery from the injury over the offseason and isn't operating with any restrictions this spring. The 25-year-old struck out in 28 percent of his 450 plate appearances with the Angels in 2024 and batted just .207, but he displayed the power-speed combination (20 home runs, 15 steals) that had made him an enticing fantasy prospect during his time in the minors. Batting average will continue to remain an issue moving forward unless he reduce his strikeout rate, but the toolsy 26-year-old should have the inside track for an everyday role in the outfield heading into Opening Day. After playing primarily in right field last season, Adell is expected to see most of his reps in center field in 2025 while the Angels look to move the oft-injured Mike Trout to a corner spot in an effort to preserve his health.