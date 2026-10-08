Adell went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple and three RBI in Game 3 of the ALDS against the White Sox on Wednesday.

After striking out in all four of his at-bats during the series opener Saturday -- which was his postseason debut -- Adell has responded by going 3-for-7 with two triples and four RBI in the past two contests. The 27-year-old came to the plate Wednesday with the bases loaded and two outs during the third inning, and he cleared the bases with a triple to give Cleveland a lead it would not relinquish while facing elimination.