Osuna is still ramping up at summer training and has yet to throw off a mound, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old apparently isn't dealing with an injury, but he's noticeably behind his fellow relievers coming out of the hiatus. Osuna is throwing long toss from 200-plus feet, but manager Dusty Baker was unable to say when he might progress to mound work. Pitching coach Brent Strom still believes the team's closer will be ready for Opening Day next Friday, but at this point it's worth being skeptical about his availability early on. Setup man Ryan Pressly (finger) is also dealing with a blister, so Houston's best high-leverage options are facing some uncertainty with only a week before the start of the season.