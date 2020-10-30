Osuna (elbow) passed through outright waivers unclaimed Friday and elected free agency rather than accept an assignment to Triple-A, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Osuna is undoubtedly a talented pitcher, posting a 2.74 ERA and saving 155 games through six big-league seasons. Multiple factors make him a less than appealing option, however, including his 2018 domestic violence suspension and the elbow issues that limited him to just 4.1 innings this past year. While he avoided surgery and has resumed throwing, injury concerns will presumably still affect his value on the open market.