Osuna (elbow) was placed on outright waivers by the Astros on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Osuna was expected to make somewhere in the region of $10 million in arbitration this offseason. Elbow issues limited the righty to just 4.1 innings this season, though he's seemingly avoided Tommy John surgery despite previous indications the procedure would be required. Between the elbow worries and Osuna's 2018 domestic violence suspension, the Astros evidently were uninterested in bringing the young righty back at that price. Those factors will likely also reduce his interest if he winds up on the open market, though some team will presumably want a 25-year-old with a 2.74 career ERA and 155 saves.