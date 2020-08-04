Osuna's (elbow) initial diagnosis is that he needs Tommy John surgery, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. He is getting a second opinion.

Things seemed to be trending in this direction for Osuna, given some quotes earlier in the day from manager Dusty Baker. Even if he does not undergo the procedure in the imminent future, he won't be pitching in games for the Astros anytime soon, so he is a cut in most redraft leagues. Ryan Pressly is the strong favorite to become the Astros' closer going forward. He has the upside to finish the season as a top-10 closer if he holds the role. If Osuna were to get Tommy John surgery soon, he would not be a lock to return during the 2021 season.