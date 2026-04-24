Payton Tolle SP BOS Boston • #70 • Age: 23 Matchup at TOR Rostered 55% Payton Tolle's season debut saw him strike out 11 batters with an expanded arsenal that allowed his 80-grade fastball to shine (and the curveball, it turns out, was pretty good as well). It was the sort of eye-opening performance that makes him a must the next time out, particularly with him facing an injury-depleted Blue Jays lineup.

Noah Schultz SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #75 • Age: 22 Matchup at SD Rostered 76% After a shaky debut, Noah Schultz's second outing at the Athletics offered a much better glimpse of his upside. If he shines against the Nationals over the weekend, you'll probably want him active for Week 6 regardless of the matchup (not that the Padres make for a bad one).

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 71% Andrew Abbott's past couple outings haven't gone well, but there's enough history of success here to bet on him bouncing back. That's particularly true against the Rockies away from Coors Field, which remains as favorable of a matchup as there is.

Randy Vasquez RP SD San Diego • #98 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. CHC, vs. CHW Rostered 72% With an additional mile per hour of velocity and an inch of induced vertical break, Randy Vasquez's fastball has become a real weapon, leading to more than a strikeout per inning and four starts in which he's allowed one earned run or fewer. Here's to two more this week.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. NYM Rostered 68% Armed with a new changeup that's immediately become his best swing-and-miss pitch, Reid Detmers is deserving of renewed hype even if his performance through five starts has been up and down. He's facing a Mets lineup this week that just lost Francisco Lindor and ranks in the bottom five in runs scored.

Joey Cantillo SP CLE Cleveland • #54 • Age: 26 Matchup at ATH Rostered 75% Joey Cantillo's shaky control will sometimes lead to an early hook, but he's proven to be a solid bat-misser when he does keep the pitch count in check. He'll be facing an Athletics lineup this week that's particularly strikeout-prone.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. TOR Rostered 48% Bailey Ober may be throwing in the high 80s this year rather than the low 90s, but he's been pretty effective in spite of it, actually striking out 10 against the Reds last time out. If he comes through in his Saturday start at Tampa Bay, then he'll be worth using against a struggling Blue Jays lineup.

Steven Matz SP TB Tampa Bay • #32 • Age: 34 Matchups at CLE, vs. SF Rostered 55% Steven Matz has been leaning more on his top pitch, the changeup, in his first year with the Rays, and the results were looking pretty strong before a misfire last time out. He'll get two bites at the apple this week, and the matchups are favorable.

Clay Holmes RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #35 • Age: 33 Matchups vs. WAS, at LAA Rostered 70% Clay Holmes has quietly had a strong start to the season, having yet to allow more than two earned runs while twice going seven innings. The ground-ball specialist gets two turns this week, and while the Nationals and Angels both rank in the top six in runs scored, I'm not sure anyone expects them to stay there.