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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 27-May 3). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
2
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
3
C. Burns P CIN Chase Burns P CIN
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
4
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
5
P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATH
Athletics
6
B. Ashcraft P PIT Braxton Ashcraft P PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
Advisable in most cases
7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIA
Miami
8
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
HOU
Houston
9
M. Boyd SP CHC Matthew Boyd SP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
10
B. Chandler P PIT Bubba Chandler P PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
11
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
12
R. Vasquez RP SD Randy Vasquez RP SD
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
13
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
TEX
Texas
14
S. Matz SP TB Steven Matz SP TB
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
15
C. Holmes RP NYM Clay Holmes RP NYM
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
Better left for points leagues
16
J. Leiter P TEX Jack Leiter P TEX
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
17
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
18
D. May SP STL Dustin May SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
19
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
20
J. Lopez RP ATH Jacob Lopez RP ATH
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
21
C. Prielipp SP MIN Connor Prielipp SP MIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
22
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
No thanks
23
C. Patrick P MIL Chad Patrick P MIL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
WAS
Washington
24
R. Lopez RP ATL Reynaldo Lopez RP ATL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
COL
Colorado
25
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
26
P. Corbin SP TOR Patrick Corbin SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
27
E. Lauer SP TOR Eric Lauer SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
28
T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
29
K. Leahy RP STL Kyle Leahy RP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
A. Kay RP CHW Anthony Kay RP CHW
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SD
San Diego
31
C. Paddack SP MIA Chris Paddack SP MIA
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
32
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
33
R. Weiss SP HOU Ryan Weiss SP HOU
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
BOS
Boston