Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Braxton Ashcraft, Luis Castillo
Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 27-May 3). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
|2
|3
C. Burns P CIN Chase Burns P CIN
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
P. Messick P CLE Parker Messick P CLE
|
vs
|
@
|6
B. Ashcraft P PIT Braxton Ashcraft P PIT
|
vs
|
vs
Advisable in most cases
|7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|8
|9
|10
B. Chandler P PIT Bubba Chandler P PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|11
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|12
R. Vasquez RP SD Randy Vasquez RP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|13
|14
S. Matz SP TB Steven Matz SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|15
C. Holmes RP NYM Clay Holmes RP NYM
|
vs
|
@
Better left for points leagues
|16
J. Leiter P TEX Jack Leiter P TEX
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
D. May SP STL Dustin May SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|19
T. Mahle SP SF Tyler Mahle SP SF
|
@
|
@
|20
J. Lopez RP ATH Jacob Lopez RP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|21
C. Prielipp SP MIN Connor Prielipp SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|22
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
No thanks
|23
C. Patrick P MIL Chad Patrick P MIL
|
vs
|
@
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
T. Sugano SP COL Tomoyuki Sugano SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|29
K. Leahy RP STL Kyle Leahy RP STL
|
@
|
vs
|30
A. Kay RP CHW Anthony Kay RP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|31
C. Paddack SP MIA Chris Paddack SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|32
Z. Littell SP WAS Zack Littell SP WAS
|
@
|
vs
|33