Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
After drawing two straight starts behind the plate, Kirk will cede catching duties to Zack Collins for the series finale. Kirk's dormant bat has began to wake up over his past four games; he's reached base at a .438 clip during that stretch.
