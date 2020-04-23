Cubs' Albert Almora: Could work in outfield rotation
Almora could work in a rotation with fellow outfielders Ian Happ and Steven Souza, and all three would likely benefit if MLB adopts a universal DH for the 2020 season, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Before spring training was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Almora and Happ were competing for the primary role in center field, and that competition will likely continue into the regular season, whenever it is able to begin. The league has been mulling some ways to condense the schedule with games being held in just a few sites, and a universal DH idea has popped up as well. This would bode well for Almora, as it'd give him one more way to slot into the lineup each day, though it's far from certain that the universal DH moves forward.
