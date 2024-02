The Diamondbacks signed Almora to a minor-league deal Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Almora last saw major league action in 2022 when he played with the Reds while also splitting time in the minor leagues. He played 64 games with Cincinnati that season and slashed .223/.282/.349 with five home runs, 29 RBI and three stolen bases.