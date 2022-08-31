Almora (shoulder) reported to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment.
According to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds manager David Bell said that Almora will likely need around three rehab games to get ramped back up, so the veteran outfielder could be a candidate to return from the 15-day injured list later this weekend. Whenever he's activated, the righty-hitting Almora will likely serve primarily as a short-side platoon mate for one of the Reds' two lefty-hitting regulars in the outfield, TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley.