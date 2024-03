The Diamondbacks reassigned Almora to minor-league camp Thursday.

Almora was brought into D-backs camp as a non-roster invitee and had an outside chance at winning a spot on Arizona's Opening Day bench, but he will end up missing the cut after going 4-for-22 with a homer and three RBI during Cactus League play. The 29-year-old outfielder will head to Triple-A Reno to begin the season.