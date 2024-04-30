Everything regresses to the mean. It's a rule so fundamental to Fantasy Baseball (or really just baseball) that I hardly ever see fit to say it. Based on some of the feedback I've been getting, though, perhaps it needs to be said.

First let's define the terms. What I mean by "mean" is a player's normal range of outcomes -- his typical numbers, in other words. What I mean by "regresses" is "normalizes" or " returns to." I'm basically saying that players eventually get back to doing what they always do. Granted, there's no timetable for "eventually," and in rare cases, a player may even perform out of character for an entire season. But rest assured, he'll be back to normal eventually.

Now, before you protest, pointing out the many players who have genuinely gotten better or worse over the years, let me note the exceptions to this rule:

Players who demonstrate a change in skill Players who demonstrate a change in approach

What do I mean by skill and approach? Well, that's where all those fancy Statcast numbers come in. They measure a player's capabilities in a way that we once had to rely on scouts to do. If you're wondering why modern baseball analysts seem to obsess over velocity and exit velocity, over launch angle and pitch selection, that's why. They're the data points that drive the actual data points, and as such, they're less likely to mislead over the long haul.

If a hitter betters his old max exit velocity by 3 mph or a pitcher is getting most of his whiffs on an entirely new pitch, well, that's a skill change that makes him essentially a new player, thus rendering his old mean moot. He may have many of his same characteristics still, but his range out of outcomes is now different.

Of course, only players who've been in the game for several years have had a chance to establish a mean. Among those players, I've identified eight who I'm confident are still who they've always been, despite what their production so far would suggest. It's not a complete list because, at this early stage of the season, a complete list would go on forever. I trust you know not to abandon hope for players like Matt Olson, Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor, for instance. For these eight, though, you may need a reminder of who they are.

And yes, you're not going to like what I have to say for some of them. It's one of those eat-your-vegetables kind of articles.