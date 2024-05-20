J.D. Martinez DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 36 Matchups @CLE3, SF3 Fantasy Rostered 59% If J.D. Martinez has been passed over in your league, it's only because he signed late and wasn't available for the start of the season. But he's available now, playing every day, and beginning to get his timing down. He sat out Sunday's game with flu-like symptoms but had apparently been playing through it without adverse effects before then. Pick him up for a week of matchups like Ben Lively, Carlos Carrasco and Triston McKenzie and then maybe just hold onto him after that.

Wilyer Abreu RF BOS Boston • #52 • Age: 24 Matchups @TB3, MIL3 Rostered 62% With a patient approach at the plate and a swing that's optimized for power, Wilyer Abreu may have emerged as a must-start by now if he wasn't sitting so regularly against lefties. Well, there's only one on the schedule this week, which ends against the Brewers' not-so-illustrious trio of Bryse Wilson, Colin Rea and Joe Ross.

Andy Pages RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #84 • Age: 23 Matchups ARI3, @CIN3 Rostered 78% Andy Pages' recent downturn has led to him being dropped in enough leagues to qualify for this list again, but he still offers some of the most upside of anyone on it. Pitchers like Slade Cecconi, Ryne Nelson, Graham Ashcraft and Andrew Abbott aren't exactly known for being bat-missers, and the last three of Pages' games this week will be in homer-friendly Cincinnati.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups @OAK3, PHI3 Rostered 59% Brenton Doyle has cut his strikeouts down to a more manageable level this year while continuing to deliver power and speed. He's at his best at home, of course -- and the Rockies do have three games there this week -- but even the road games might be favorable given that they're against the Athletics pitching staff.

Zack Gelof 2B OAK Oakland • #20 • Age: 24 Matchups COL3, HOU3 Rostered 72% Newly returned from an oblique injury, Zack Gelof has yet to find his groove at the plate this season, but his power/speed profile is still enticing at a position with few standouts. I'm hopeful this is the week he heats up with the Athletics facing the Rockies pitching staff for three games.

Ty France 1B SEA Seattle • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups @NYY4, @WAS3 Rostered 36% The Mariners have the second-most favorable matchups this week, and among their hitters who qualify for this list, Ty France seems the most likely to benefit. The three lefties preclude someone like Josh Rojas, but France is finally beginning to see some results at the plate, having homered twice in his past three games.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 22 Matchups @OAK3, PHI3 Rostered 67% Ezequiel Tovar is off to a good start on this road trip, having gone 9 for 27 with a home run, four doubles and a stolen base during his six games in San Diego and San Francisco. He certainly won't be suffering from any Coors Field hangover effect by the time the Rockies travel to Oakland in Week 9 (May 20-26), and then he'll return home for the final three games, where he's batting .322.

Davis Schneider LF TOR Toronto • #36 • Age: 25 Matchups CHW3, @DET4 Rostered 32% Now that Davis Schneider is playing close to every day, his superlative on-base skills and knack for driving the ball to his pull side should make him attractive pickup regardless of the matchups. It just so happens the matchups are pretty solid, particularly with the Blue Jays being one of just six teams scheduled for seven games.

Abraham Toro-Hernandez 2B OAK Oakland • #31 • Age: 27 Matchups COL3, HOU3 Rostered 59% Abraham Toro has settled into the leadoff spot for the Athletics and is closing in on a .300 batting average with his line-drive, all-fields approach. It's not a high-upside profile, but it's good enough to take advantage of the fifth-best hitter matchups, which include a series against the Rockies pitching staff.