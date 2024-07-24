In this space, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

I believe in regression to the mean. I believe that track record counts for something and that talent eventually wins out. I believe that the highest level of baseball is more difficult than most of us can imagine and that much of its perceived randomness is owed to unreported, imperceptible glitches in a player's mechanical or cognitive process -- the sort that can be reversed at the drop of a hat.

As such, I tend to give the players who were widely regarded as studs an incredibly long leash. I believe it's my responsibility to do so even when no one else will. It usually pays off -- I believe the things I believe for a reason, after all -- and the consequences for pulling the plug too early are as dire as for pulling it too late.

But we're nearly two-thirds of the way through the season now. Whatever consequences are to come aren't as significant as the ones already incurred.

That's not to say you should abandon those still-struggling studs, many of which are on the hitter side. I also believe that changes to a player's mechanical or cognitive process don't answer to a timeline, and again, they can happen at the drop of a hat. But the rest of us do answer to a timeline, and there comes a point in that timeline when believing what I believe is more accurately described as hoping against hope.

And I believe we've reached that point with Matt Olson.

First base

I wouldn't put it past Olson to hit 25 homers the rest of the way. We've seen him slump for extended stretches in the past, and the exit velocity readings would suggest that the power is still there. But much of my continued optimism depended on things clicking in the second half, and instead, he has one hit in his last 33 at-bats. We're running short on time for him to turn things around in a convincing way, and I suspect that "welcome to the party, pal" is all I would hear in response to moving him behind Pete Alonso, Josh Naylor, Vladimir Guerrero and Christian Walker. Note that such a move isn't a complete abandonment of his potential -- I still have him ahead of Spencer Steer and Alec Bohm, for instance -- but it's an acknowledgment that trustworthiness is increasingly valuable at this stage of the season. Olson has plainly forfeited his.

More likely, you're using Michael Toglia in the outfield (if you're using him at all), but so as to have a second bullet point under the first base heading, I'll note that I rank him 29th at this position, behind Carlos Santana and Michael Busch but ahead of Jake Burger and Ryan O'Hearn. He's a classic case of "quality contact, just not enough of it" but is showing signs of rounding into form at age 25. His Statcast data suggests he deserves better than he's gotten, too.



Second base

Ozzie Albies' fractured wrist takes him from fifth all the way to 30th. It's less the injury itself than the eight-week timetable with only 10 weeks remaining in the season. Are you confident you'd slot him in right away, presuming it's precisely eight weeks and not, say, 8 1/2? Unless it's in a totally free IL spot, I wouldn't bother to stash him.

Bryson Stott and Andres Gimenez have disappointed for long enough that I've finally seen fit to move them behind Maikel Garcia, Ryan McMahon and the recently re-activated Luis Rengifo, as well as Jonathan India and Xander Bogaerts in points leagues. Stott and Gimenez remain worthwhile base-stealers and may right themselves as hitters before the season is done, but second base has enough mid-tier options that you shouldn't have to suffer through prolonged slumps, at least not in shallower leagues.



Third base



Royce Lewis' latest IL stint, this time for a strained groin, will reach its conclusion Friday, so back up to No. 6 he goes. For as often as injuries have brought him down, they seem like the only thing that can bring him down.

Colt Keith was highly regarded coming into the year but has only recently begun to deliver on the hype, batting .328 (20 for 61) with six home runs so far in July. Even so, I can't bring myself to move him higher than 28th at third base, which is partly a testament to the number of upside plays at the position. You could certainly make the case to roster him over any of the 10 names ahead of him, so maybe focus more on the fact he's moving up than exactly how far he's moved up.



Shortstop

As with Matt Olson, I've been hesitant to move Bo Bichette down all year, trusting in his track record to come through eventually, but a moderate calf strain this time of year is a deal-breaker. He's probably not out for the season, but there's far less margin for error now when it already felt like he had to pull an inside straight. He falls from 10th to 19th for me.

Just behind Bichette's new place in the rankings is a curious mishmash of players who clearly have some utility in Fantasy but don't inspire a ton of confidence either. That's about where Zachary Neto belongs seeing as he's on a 20-homer, 25-steal pace but with a fairly hollow stat line otherwise. If it sounds like I'm knocking him, I'm actually pointing out that I've had him buried for too long. He belongs ahead of Josh Smith, Willi Castro and Ezequiel Tovar, and now my rankings reflect it.



Catcher

It's fair to say Ben Rice has come back down to earth since his three-homer game July 6. It would be one thing if the hits just weren't falling, but his strikeout rate has blown up as well, which is reason enough to drop my one-time No. 11 catcher to 15th. The initial move up may have been too bold in retrospect, but I'm willing to take bigger swings at catcher since they're generally easy to swap out on the waiver wire.

Like Matt Olson, it's getting harder to keep the faith in Sean Murphy, who isn't as proven anyway and has the additional misfortune of losing at-bats to Travis d'Arnaud. I've moved him down to 19th.



