A whole 22 names from my last IL stash rankings two weeks ago have been activated, so you might think I'd have trouble filling out a top 50 this time around. But no, it seems like just as many have been added during that time, which means I still have to exclude several long-term stashes like Robbie Ray, Dustin May and Luis Garcia (the Astros version).

The truth is that few people have the luxury of stashing such players anyway. Their IL space is already overrun, forcing them into some difficult decisions with the overflow. Maybe they can commit a bench spot or two to an injured player, but any more than that will cost them too much in the short term.

These rankings are to help with those difficult decisions, prioritizing players mostly by how impactful they are when healthy but also by how much time they figure to miss. In particular, I want to draw your attention to Mike Trout, who ended up needing the lesser form of a meniscus repair. The Angels haven't offered a timetable, but six weeks is fairly common, putting him returning around mid-June. As you can see, he's my No. 2 injured player to stash.

I'd also like to note Wyatt Langford at 15. I've come close to dropping him myself in a shallow league with only three IL spots (currently occupied by Trea Turner, Gerrit Cole and Steven Kwan), but I've so far resisted, still confident that his rookie struggles will eventually give way to game-changing production. This hamstring injury is an unfortunate delay, but you still have far more to lose than gain by dropping him.